Son La plant’s third turbine test-run successfully

PANO – The third turbine of the Son La Hydro-electric Power Plant in the northern province of Son La idled successfully on August 15th.
Accordingly, the turbine, capable of generating 400MW, will officially merge electricity it produces with the national grid on August 25th, five days ahead of schedule, providing about 10 million kWh per day.
At present, water flow to the Son La Hydroelectric Lake reaching 2,000m3 per second is enough to run all three turbines of the plant with a capacity of 30 million kWh per day.
Since put into operation, the first and second turbines have added nearly 3 billion kWh to the national grid.
Translated by Van Hieu
