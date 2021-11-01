Some Hà Nội schools to resume in-classroom teaching from November 8

HÀ NỘI — Schools in Hà Nội’s suburban districts and townships will reopen for in-person learning on November 8, according to the city’s People’s Committee.
Students in Grades 5, 6, 9, 10 and 12, from the city’s 18 suburban districts and townships, will be the first to return to in-person classes. The remaining grades, and students from the inner city, will continue learning online for now. K indergartens will remain closed too.
The decision was made on Monday. These districts and townships are at low and medium pandemic risk.
The Department of Education and Training said schools with students living in different areas of the city must monitor the local regulations of where their students reside, as they may differ from those that apply to the school.
Schools are required to meet the safety requirements issued by the Department of Education and Training and the Department of Health. They must make plans to ensure the distance between students and the number of students in each class.
Teachers who have not received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are not allowed to teach in-person classes.
The local steering committee for pandemic prevention and control will suspend in-person learning if there are more cases related to COVID-19, to ensure the safety of students and teachers.
The city authorities also require schools not to serve meals at school, only teach one session a day and combine with online teaching. — VNS
- Cattle class! Primary school unveils classroom of the future with parents dropping off children into PENS as others separate desks, mark out social distancing zones and display posters ordering pupils to stay two metres apart
- Superintendent Thurmond’s Vision Of Post COVID-19 Schools — Masks, Classroom Sanitizers, Smaller Classes
- Is Government set to scrap plans to reopen schools on June 1 amid huge backlash from unions? Poll reveals just 5% of teachers feel safe going back to the classroom as No10 insists it never fixed a return date for next month
- Primary schools WILL start to open on June 1 as planned says Boris Johnson – with secondaries a fortnight later – after weeks of wrangling with teachers' unions over coronavirus safety
- Poll reveals half of parents are not convinced it is safe to send their children back to school amid anxiety over 'mixed messaging and poor communication'
- At least 13 councils refuse to reopen schools from June 1 as parents say they are being SHAMED on WhatsApp groups for wanting their children to return
- Now schools unions demand 169-point checklist before teachers go back including glue-stick and paintbrush cleaners
- Opening schools next week is 'NOT safe': 'Independent SAGE' warns getting children back in classrooms on June 1 risks a surge in cases
- Tony Blair BACKS Boris Johnson's plans to reopen schools - as teaching unions and the government continue to clash over June 1 target
- Schools reopening on June 1 is 'too soon' and delay of two weeks safer, scientists say
- When will schools reopen in the UK?
- A lesson from France? 1.4m French pupils return to school with safety masks, one-way lanes and a vow to close the instant anyone tests positive - but militant British unions issue a 22-page checklist of demands before agreeing to send teachers back to work
- Encinitas Mayor Urges Cardiff Schools To 'Meet The Moment' And Fully Reopen
- Kids will be scarred for life by hardline unions stopping them returning to safe classrooms
- Distanced drop-offs and protective bubbles: England's new school rules
- Coronavirus forced precisely the kind of changes Slovakia's schools need
- Schools in at least 12 states close to fight against the flu
- Teacher Of The Year Named By Stamford Public Schools
- Students of School of Open Learning vote against online examinations
- Primary schools and nurseries will reopen in one week despite fears it's unsafe
Some Hà Nội schools to resume in-classroom teaching from November 8 have 619 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.