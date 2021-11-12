Social, educational, investment issues in parliament’s focus on Nov. 11

Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung is replying to legislators' concern about different issues pointed out on November 10 afternoon, including the care for children orphaned by COVID-19, the access to support policies for pandemic-hit people and businesses, the policy to attract laborers back to work, assistance to vulnerable groups, and the monitoring and examination of charitable activities.
After that, N.A. deputies will ask the minister of education and training about teaching and learning quality, education and training reforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, online teaching and learning, the equality in access to education among different regions, and health care for students to prepare for school reopening, among others.
Regarding planning and investment, questions will focus on measures for economic recovery and development; assistance for enterprises, cooperatives, business households to revive and boost operations; the medium-term public investment plan for 2021 – 2025; ways to accelerate the disbursement of public investment and key projects; and the progress of programs and projects funded through official development assistance (ODA) and concessional loans.
Some ministers, heads of sectors, and deputy prime ministers responsible for relevant areas will also provide more details.
The Q&A session is broadcast live on several radio and television channels.
Source: VNA
