Shares gain on the rise of securities, real estate stocks

The office of VNDirect Securities Co (VND). VND soared 7 per cent Thursday. Photo courtesy of the company

Shares gained ground on Thursday thanks to the sharp rises of large-caps and in the securities and real estate group, supporting the overall market.

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) gained 0.28 per cent to close at 1,448.34 points. The index had lost 0.56 per cent to close Wednesday at 1,444.30 points.

The market’s breadth turned positive with 186 stocks declining, while 264 rose.

Liquidity rose to a new record high with 890 million shares traded on the southern bourse, worth VND26.5 trillion (US$1.16 billion).

The 30 biggest stocks tracking VN30-Index dropped 0.16 per cent to 1,528.21 points. Ten in the VN30 basket increased, while 19 declined and one ended unchanged.

In the banking group, Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB) hit the daily limit rise at the end of trading session, closing at VND30,500 per share, the highest level in the last four months. Thursday's session was also the first session to witness foreign investors net buying SHB, with a volume of 1 million shares, after a streak of net selling previously.

SHB shareholders are about to receive 2020’s dividend with a ratio of 10.5 per cent. This was the positive information supporting SHB shares Thursday.

Another notable gainer in the banking group was Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), rising more than 2 per cent.

Securities stocks also soared at the end of the session with five stocks hitting the daily limit rise of 7 per cent, namely Asia – Pacific Securities Joint Stock Company (APS), Viet Nam Bank For Industry & Trade Securities JSC (CTS), VNDirect Securities Co (VND), Bank for Invesment & Development of Vietnam Securities Company (BSI) and VIX Securities Joint Stock Company (VIX).

Real estate and construction stocks witnessed a dramatic gain in prices as a series of large-cap stocks soared such as Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation (KBC), Ha Do Group JSC (HDG), Nam Long Group (NLG), Hoa Binh Construction Group Joint Stock Company (HBC) and Viglacera Corporation – JSC (VGC), LDG Investment JSC (LDG), Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corporation (ITA), Hoang Quan Consulting-Trading-Service Real Estate Corporation (HQC), Thu Duc Housing Development Corporation (TDH), Van Phat Hung Corporation (VPH), Licogi 16 Joint Stock Company (LCG) and FECON CORPORATION (FCN).

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Ha Noi Stock Exchange (HNX) gained 1.62 per cent, to close Thursday at 422.42 points.

The index had lost 1.98 per cent, to close Wednesday at 415.71 points.

During the trading session, investors poured VND3.7 trillion into the northern market, equivalent to a trading volume of 136 million shares. — VNS