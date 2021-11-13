Shares advance thanks to real estate, coal stocks

Employees of Vinacomin – DeoNai Coal JSC (TDN) at work. TDN rose 2.3 per cent Friday. — Photo courtesy of Vinacomin

HÀ NỘI – Shares advanced on Friday thanks to the support of stocks in the real estate and coal sectors, attracting large cash flow into the market.

The market benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) gained 0.75 per cent to end at 1,473.37 points.

The index had edged down 0.18 per cent to close Thursday at 1,462.35 points.

The market’s liquidity was positive with 271 stocks rising, while 182 slid.

Investors poured over VNĐ26.5 trillion (US$1.16 billion) into the southern exchange, equivalent to a trading volume of 955.6 million shares.

The 30 biggest stocks tracker VN30-Index gained 0.90 per cent, to end at 1,527.94 points. Nineteen in the VN30 basket climbed, while nine decreased and two stayed flat.

Coal stocks outperformed on Friday with many notable gainers such as Vinacomin – Hà Tu Coal JSC (THT), Vinacomin – Ha Tu Coal JSC (TVD), Vinacomin – Vietbac Mining Industry Holding Corporation (MVB), and Vinacomin – DeoNai Coal JSC (TDN).

In the real estate group, stocks with small and medium capitalisation continued to attract money with many strong gainers during the session. They included Nam Long Group (NLG), Investment and Construction Development Joint Stock Corporation (DIG), Licogi 14 JSC (L14), C.E.O Group JSC (CEO), Tân Tạo Investment and Industry Corporation (ITA), Phát Đạt Real Estate (PDR) and Khang Điền House (KDH).

"After a slight correction in the morning session, the market prospered in the afternoon," said BIDV Securities Co.

"Market breadth tilted to the positive side. Regarding transactions of foreign investors, today they were net buyers on the HSX and net sellers on the HNX.

"In general, VN-Index still kept a positive trend with cash flow supporting the market’s uptrend. VN-Index may retest 1,480 points next week," it said.

Foreign investors net bought VNĐ212.90 billion on HOSE, including Vietinbank (CTG) with VNĐ117.07 billion, Masan Group (MSN) with VNĐ103.05 billion and Sacombank (STB) with VNĐ78.40 billion. They were net sellers on HNX with a value of VNĐ14.92 billion.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index gained 0.66 per cent to end Friday at 441.63 points.

The index had climbed 0.11 per cent to end Thursday at 438.73 points.

During the trading session, nearly 163 million shares were traded on HNX, worth nearly VNĐ3.7 trillion. — VNS