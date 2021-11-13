SCG supports Hanoi hospital with Covid RT-PCR testing machines

This action aims to support the Covid-19 testing process in the area, following the “SCG staff fight Covid-19 pandemic together” campaign across the country.

Talking at the handover ceremony, a SCG representative said: “As a responsible corporate citizen, SCG has deployed necessary donations to support the fight against the pandemic in Hanoi. With our donation, we hope to assist Hanoi authorities in the pandemic prevention process as well as support people's well-being, helping them return to the new normal soon.”

A government official said: “We appreciate the effort of the enterprise to join hands with the government in this challenging pandemic fight. Such equipment is valuable to the city at this moment, to quickly identify and control infection risks and prevent an outbreak on a larger scale.”

SCG's representative is speaking at the handover ceremony. Photo by SCG

In 2021, SCG has donated more than VND30 billion of Covid-19 relief in Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An and other hotspots.

SCG Cement Building Materials Vietnam Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of SCG, also provided cash support to Quang Binh Province, and contributed thousands of medical equipment and meals to the province’s medical staff.

SCG comprises three core businesses: cement-building materials, chemicals, and packaging (SCGP). With more than 200 companies under its umbrella and approximately 57,000 employees, SCG creates and distributes innovative products and services that respond to the current and future needs of consumers.

SCG began its business operations in Vietnam in 1992 with trading and gradually expanded investment in other businesses in cement-building materials, chemicals, and packaging.

With a total 23 companies and more than 15,000 employees across, SCG offers a variety of premium products and services to the market. Available products in cement-building materials include concrete roofs, fiber cement boards, fiber-cement wood substitute products for floor and ceiling, white cement, ready-mixed concrete under the brand ‘SCG’ and wall and floor ceramic tiles under the brand ‘Prime’, along with sanitary ware and fittings, bathroom fixtures under the brand ‘COTTO’, and cement product under the brand ‘SCG Super Cement’, ‘Song Gianh’, and ‘StarCemt’.