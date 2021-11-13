Saudi Arabia team arrive in Vietnam for World Cup qualifier

After the 0-0 draw with Australia on Thursday, members of the team traveled from Sydney to Hanoi on two private jets, which shortened their flying time from 17 hours to 10 hours. The team will have the first training session in Hanoi on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia are topping group B with 13 points, followed by Australia (10 points) and Japan (nine points). Vietnam played Saudi Arabia away in September and lost 1-3.

On November 16, the teams will clash again in Vietnam's home ground My Dinh National Stadium. Vietnam will have the support of 12,000 fans.

Vietnam faced Japan in My Dinh on Thursday and lost 0-1. The Golden Dragons are still looking for their first point after losing all five games in the final round of the World Cup qualification, which they are in for the first time in history.