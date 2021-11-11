Sacombank takes just 1 month to raise $219.9m from bond issuance

HCM CITY — Sacombank has issued 5,000 bonds to professional securities investors in a private placement to raise VNĐ5 trillion (US$219.9 million).
The bonds have maturity terms of one to three years, are non-convertible, not associated with covered warrants, and involve direct repayment and are not subordinated debt.
The proceeds would be used to supplement working capital for medium- and long-term loans and increase the capital adequacy and other safety ratios, the bank said.
The issue was completed within a month, indicating its financial credibility, it said.
In March international credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service upgraded Sacombank’s long-term deposit rating from Caa1 to B3 with a stable outlook, and its base credit assessment from Caa2 to Caa1.
They indicated Moody’s recognition of the efforts made by the bank to improve asset quality, handle bad debts and improve ownership structure and governance. — VNS
- Tragic lorry migrant, 26, 'was deported from UK just DAYS before dying in trailer', say Vietnamese family who remortgaged home to fund £30,000 return trip
- Commonwealth Bank to deliver world's first blockchain bond
- Bond holder, government groups raise concerns about Virginia's budget uncertainty amid finger-pointing
- Duran Duran’s “A View To A Kill” propelled James Bond into the modern world
- Ignore the Elon Musk Meltdown and Watch the TSLA Bond Market
- Fight for $15, Movement for Black Lives Plan Nationwide Protests to Fight Racism, Raise Pay
- Journalist crowdfunds £6,000 in nine days to cover month-long 'public interest' Post Office group action trial
- We Looked at Kamala Harris’ Black Music Month Playlist and Here’s What We Found
- Sexual Assault Awareness Month: Why We Must Focus on Black Girls and Child Sexual Abuse
- Appolition Is the App That Takes Spare Change and Turns It Into Bail Money
- Zing! I Just Got You With Another One Of My Trademark 'Complete Lies'
- Treasury raises borrowing outlook to $769B
- Tesla shares, bonds take a hit as investors fear 'code red'
- It takes neuroscience and poetry to map the tributaries of touch – Steven M Phelps
- Jo Coburn says she raised pay issue with BBC and defends against 'Brexit bias' claims ahead of Politics Live launch on BBC Two
- Democrats keep raising large cash sums in Michigan's U.S. House races
- Koenigsegg Agera RS earns owner $1.9M in 5 months
- How a woman who’s served 23 years in prison raised her daughter from behind bars
- Bonded: Black Actresses Who’ve Shared the Screen With 007
- You are a remarkable musical expert, you just don’t know it – Elizabeth Hellmuth Margulis
Sacombank takes just 1 month to raise $219.9m from bond issuance have 420 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.