Resuming international flights a necessary move: experts

The MoT recently submitted to the Prime Minister a plan on the resumption of regular international flights with the aim of helping tackle difficulties facing airlines, promote economic recovery, and revive the tourism industry.
Vo Huy Cuong, Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), said many countries across the world have reopened international flights, and Vietnam, which has suspended such flights since early February 2020, should not be an exception.
The best possible conditions will be provided for tourists with "vaccine passports," he added.
Highlighting the necessity to resume international flights, Nguyen Quang Trung, head of the planning and development division of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation, held that to achieve the twin targets of developing the economy and ensuring pandemic prevention and control, the aviation sector should prioritize passengers from countries which have well controlled COVID-19 like the Republic of Korea, Japan, the U.S., and European nations.
He noted entry and quarantine rules receive the most attention now. The current policy of seven days of concentrated quarantine and then another seven days of home quarantine can attract only overseas Vietnamese wishing to return home, and it needs changes so as to attract foreign tourists.
Echoing the view, Cuong said the biggest obstacle now is the rules on health quarantine, adding that the shift from "zero COVID-19" to "flexibly living with COVID-19" is a very important change.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Le Phuc, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, said the tourism sector is ready to welcome international travellers, and it will deal with any problems arising by working closely with ministries, sectors, and localities.
Source: VNA
- LIVE UPDATES: Mass transit to resume and NYC schools will be open Wednesday as storm slams city with sleet, snow
- The airline biz is booming. Here’s how big it is at Fresno Yosemite International
- US company offers to take over hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370
- SFO flights delayed amid low visibility, heavy smog
- American Airlines cancels 2,000 flights out of Florida hubs ahead of Hurricane Irma
- Delta to cancel about 800 flights due to Irma
- United Flight Collides With Catering Truck at Newark Liberty International Airport
- Today is Cheap Flight Day! Here’s what you need to know
- Airlines are trimming flights to Mexican resort areas as demand softens after reports of tourist blackouts
- Airlines trim flights to Mexican resort areas after reports of tourist blackouts
- Wildfire Smoke: Sea-Tac Airport Flights Delayed as Air Quality in Washington State City Becomes 'Hazardous'
- U.S., China resume trade talks as Trump imposes new tariffs
- Amlan’s First Summer International Poultry Seminar Brings Solutions for Next Generation Productivity
- Djibouti does not recognize the Arbitral Award rendered by the London International Arbitral Court
- Aviation Experts Call for Introduction of Real-Time Flight Data
- Meet the astronauts: SpaceX introduces company’s first human flight crew
- Best parenting advice: Be an expert in raising your own kids
- ‘Minutes could have taken their lives’: Experts say Rascal Flatts crowd deserved more info
- Activity at Las Vegas airport bodes well for tourism goals, experts say
- Female Air France crew can opt out of Iran flights over headscarf objections
Resuming international flights a necessary move: experts have 510 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.