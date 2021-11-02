Restaurants in Hà Nội must close before 9pm, gyms allowed to open

HÀ NỘI — Food and beverage establishments in Hà Nội have been ordered to close before 9pm in the city's latest COVID-19 prevention and control plan, which focuses on safe, flexible adaptation to the pandemic.
At the same time, authorities have allowed gyms to reopen.
Facilities for indoor physical sports and exercises must limit capacity by half and allow no more than 30 people in at a time.
The facilities must disinfect equipment and guests must be fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19.
Indoor physical sports and exercises have been banned from early May.
Restaurants and cafés in the capital (except for those selling alcohol) are allowed to offer services at no more than 50 per cent capacity. Owners and staff must be fully vaccinated and there must be a safe distance between customers.
The city has increased its COVID-19 risk level to medium from low after new clusters were detected in the community.
The number of participants at weddings and funerals is also limited to no more than 30. All participants must follow 5K protocols and keep a safe distance from each other.
Dining is not allowed at funerals.
Other sites like religious buildings, barbershops and beauty parlours mentioned in the document issued on October 13 on loosening social distancing restrictions remain the same. Bars, massage and karaoke venues continue to be banned. — VNS
