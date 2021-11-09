Record number of cases in Hà Nội on Tuesday

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health announced a record number of daily cases in Hà Nội on Tuesday after 268 new cases were detected in the capital city.
Daily cases across the country have continued to increase with 8,133 new infections, a rise of 175 compared to Monday. Total cases since the start of the pandemic now stand at 984,805.
Tuesday’s figures include four imported cases; 3,952 infections were found in the community.
HCM City topped the list with 1,276, followed by the southern provinces of Đồng Nai (923), Bình Dương (619), Sóc Trăng (572), An Giang (557), and Đồng Tháp (379).
Other cases were found in Kiên Giang (291), Cà Mau (285), Bình Thuận (279), Tây Ninh (241), Bạc Liêu (232), Tiền Giang (207), Đắk Lắk (197), Trà Vinh (180), Cần Thơ (163), Vĩnh Long (154), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (154), Hà Giang (127), Bình Phước (108), Khánh Hòa (99), Long An (93), Bình Định (65), Hậu Giang (58), Bến Tre (50), Nghệ An (50), Ninh Thuận (49), Bắc Ninh (46), Gia Lai (44), Quảng Nam (39), Quảng Ngãi (39), Đà Nẵng (32), Thừa Thiên Huế (32), Bắc Giang (31), Phú Thọ (26), Thanh Hóa (24), Lâm Đồng (20), Nam Định (20), Hưng Yên (17), Vĩnh Phúc (15), Phú Yên (10), Quảng Ninh (7), Thái Bình (7), Quảng Trị (6), Hà Nam (6), Điện Biên (6), Hải Phòng (4), Kon Tum (4), Hải Dương (4), Hòa Bình (3), Hà Tĩnh (3), Quảng Bình (2), Sơn La (2), Lai Châu (2), and Tuyên Quang (2).
The Ministry of Health on Tuesday also announced 88 fatalities, bringing the total death toll from COVID-19 in Việt Nam to 22,686.
However, a further 1,325 patients have recovered from the virus, meaning total national recoveries now stand at 842,800.
Việt Nam has so far administered more than 92.2 million doses of vaccine, of which 30.3 million people have been inoculated twice. — VNS
