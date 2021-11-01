Ranking among world top 100 golf courses

Hoiana Shores Golf Club (HSGC) has quickly earned its spot as top clubs in the world according to the latest World Top 100 Golf Courses’ rankings by Golf World Magazine. HSGC is one of the only four Asian golf courses in this coveted list, ranked along with other famous courses globally. Set against a spectacular coastline and unspoiled terrain, approximately 8km south of UNESCO World Heritage Site Hoi An, HSGC is one part of the larger Hoiana Integrated Resort. Celebrated architect Robert Trent Jones II designed HSGC to complement its unique location. Carved from a treeless dunescape with six holes in direct contact with Vietnam’s East Sea, the par-71, 7,004-yard layout is one of the very first truly authentic links courses to be developed in Southeast Asia. It also features a luxurious clubhouse with multiple dining areas, a state-of-the-art function space, locker room facilities and a golf shop. In addition, the Golf Academy provides a tailor-made golf coaching program, featuring an indoor teaching studio and outdoor driving range, fully equipped with 26 hitting bays and an excellent practice bunker, pitching area and putting green. “We are honored to be recognized in the Golf World Top 100. This recognition once again… Read full this story

