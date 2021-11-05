PV Gas’ Executive Body launches a talk-show on health coaching

The talk-show was held to help its laborers get acquainted with new normal conditions, connect them together when working at home, and share experience to overcome difficulties to fulfill their assigned missions.
The two-hour talk-show also witnessed the participation of a special guest, nutritionist Tran Lan Huong. She is formerly Investment Director of Small Enterprise Assistance Fund (SEAF) and economic specialist of the U.S. Consulate in HCM City. She is the first Vietnamese who became a Certified Health Coach after receiving her training at Integrative Nutrition in New York City. Huong has coached over 30,000+ people, including managers, staff and clients of HSBC, Vietcombank, P&G, Unilever, Standard Chartered Bank, Mekong Capital, Mobifone, Galaxy Group, Ernst & Young, PNJ, Navigos, and more.
The talk-show was the first lesson in her health coaching program for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program of the FPT University. The show mentioned matters of shared concerns such as "how the world is changing," "stress with physical and mental health," "waking the inside doctor up," to name but a few.
In addition, the nutritionist shared practical experience and answered questions of participants as a certified Yoga instructor, a Meditation facilitator, and the first person to introduce to Vietnam the "Nutrition Detectives" program for kids, developed by Yale-Griffin Prevention Center, Yale University.
Translated by Trung Thanh
