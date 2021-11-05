Primitive beauty of Van Long Wetland

The wetland was recognised as Vietnam's ninth Ramsar site in May 2019. It is one of the rarest intact lowland inland wetlands remaining in the Red River Delta.
Covering 3,500 hectares, Van Long provides key habitats for the largest population of the critically endangered Delacour's Langur and other fauna and flora species. It is also an important refuge and breeding ground for a number of aquatic species, and a staging site for waterbird species.
Many high limestone mountains scattered on the wetland provide breathtaking beauty for the nature reserve.
The area is also known for the beautiful Ca, Bong, Rua, and Chanh caves.
Some more photos of the unspoilt beauty of the Van Long wetlands:
