Prime Minister visits Pasteur Institute in Paris

During a working session with the Pasteur Institute in Paris on November 5 as part of his ongoing France visit, Chinh said one of the important agenda during his visit is promoting bilateral medical and epidemiological ties in a more practical and effective manner within the framework of Vietnam-France strategic partnership.
He said via exchanges with French leaders, one of the pillars in bilateral strategic partnership is science-technology and health care.
The PM suggested stepping up the transfer of vaccine production technology, in-depth studies on molecular medicine, immunology, preventive medicines, seeking costs for research and expanding cooperation of Pasteur institutes, especially testing biological products and vaccines against tropical diseases.
Leader of the Pasteur Institute described Vietnam as one of the countries to have special ties with the institute.
He wished that PM Pham Minh Chinh would offer support to Pasteur institutes in Vietnam to improve their stature in Asia and Oceania.
Founded in 1891, the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City was the first to be set up overseas by the Paris Pasteur Institute. Vietnam is so far home to three Pasteur institutes.
Over the past years, the Paris Pasteur Institute together with three ones in Vietnam have carried out joint studies on epidemics, community health development, and response to pandemics, especially in the fight against COVID-19.
Source: VNA
- Trump India Visit Menu: Meat-Loving President May Be Served All-Vegetarian Food By Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- “Pakistan no longer a ‘safe haven’ for terror groups”: Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Memes are in Order: Prime Minister Modi Shares Video of Himself Playing Music Again
- Donald Trump: I'm 1st, Prime Minister Modi 2nd on Facebook
- Prime Minister spruiks Australian role in NASA's Mars plan at launch of space agency base
- Former French prime minister and wife go on trial for fraud
- SIMON WALTERS: If beaten Jeremy Corbyn can visit the flood victims of Storm Dennis, then why can't Prime Minister Boris Johnson?
- French Foreign Minister Warns That London, Paris May 'Rip Each Other Apart' Over Trade Deal
- Thailand’s Prime Minister Finds Common Ground With Trump
- Reaching new summits! Princess Beatrice leads a ‘high level delegation’ including the former prime ministers of Spain and Italy on an adventurous heli-skiing trip in Pakistan
- Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to visit United States
- Priti Patel apologises for undisclosed meeting with Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- Girl, 12, pens incredible letter to Prime Minister berating 'embarrassing' politicians after school trip to Parliament
- Prime Minister Modi is friend of mine, says US President Donald Trump
- Is Saudi Arabia Going to War with Lebanon? Prime Minister Still Missing As Gulf Citizens Told To Leave Immediately
- Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigns, attacks Salvini as 'irresponsible'
- Lesotho prime minister to be charged with estranged wife's murder: police
- RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: After the deluge, it's Storm Boris! The Prime Minister being portrayed as a heartless toff is unfair - but he SHOULD visit the areas hit hardest by flooding and at least put a smile on people's faces
- Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak faces more than 100 years in jail — here's why
- Turkey will select new prime minister this month to replace outgoing Erdogan
Prime Minister visits Pasteur Institute in Paris have 504 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 7, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.