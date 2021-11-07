Prime Minister visits Pasteur Institute in Paris

During a working session with the Pasteur Institute in Paris on November 5 as part of his ongoing France visit, Chinh said one of the important agenda during his visit is promoting bilateral medical and epidemiological ties in a more practical and effective manner within the framework of Vietnam-France strategic partnership.

He said via exchanges with French leaders, one of the pillars in bilateral strategic partnership is science-technology and health care.

The PM suggested stepping up the transfer of vaccine production technology, in-depth studies on molecular medicine, immunology, preventive medicines, seeking costs for research and expanding cooperation of Pasteur institutes, especially testing biological products and vaccines against tropical diseases.

Leader of the Pasteur Institute described Vietnam as one of the countries to have special ties with the institute.

He wished that PM Pham Minh Chinh would offer support to Pasteur institutes in Vietnam to improve their stature in Asia and Oceania.

Founded in 1891, the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City was the first to be set up overseas by the Paris Pasteur Institute. Vietnam is so far home to three Pasteur institutes.

Over the past years, the Paris Pasteur Institute together with three ones in Vietnam have carried out joint studies on epidemics, community health development, and response to pandemics, especially in the fight against COVID-19.

