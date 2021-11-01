Prime Minister, four ministers to go before N.A. for Q&A sessions

Speaking to the media on the first phase of the N.A.'s second session which took place via videoconference from October 20-30, Cuong said that requirements in quality and progress have been met thanks to the careful preparation and the effective leadership of the Presidium.

In the second phase of the session, the N.A. will spend two days and a half on questioning Cabinet members. The Minister of Health will be asked about COVID-19 prevention and control activities and related issues. Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam as well as Ministers of Public Security, Planning and Investment, Information and Communications, Science and Technology, the Government Inspector General, the State Auditor General will also be called to explain related matters.

The Minister of Labor-Invalids and Social Affairs and relevant authorities will be questioned about the implementation of support packages to pandemic-hit groups, the reason why labourers leave HCM City and southern localities, and solutions to remove difficulties of the labour market and deal with unemployment.

Cuong said that questions will be put to the Minister of Planning and Investment on measures to speed up economic recovery and development in the new situation, as well as solutions to remove obstacles facing businesses, along with the plan on the middle-term public investment in the 2021-2025 period and 2021 and the disbursement on the capital.

At the same time, the Minister of Education and Training will field questions related to measures to ensure the quality of teaching and learning activities and the implementation of fundamental reforms of education and training amid COVID-19, among others.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will appear last to give further explanations if necessary, Cuong said.

Source: VNA