President visits outstanding cooperatives in Ninh Binh

He hailed the cooperative’s active application of technology in production to improve the quality of its products.

Visiting the Bo Bat pottery cooperative, located in the 3,000-year old Bo Bat pottery craft village in Yen Thanh commune, Yen Mo district, the President lauded efforts of Pham Van Vang, one of the founders of the cooperative, in reviving the craft three years ago.

Ninh Binh (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 2 visited two cooperatives that are operating effectively and creating a large number of jobs for local labourers in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits Bo Bat pottery cooperative (Photo: VNA)

Established in 2018, the cooperative is employing 27 labourers who earn 8 million VND per month. In 2020, it posted 11.5 billion VND in revenue and 2 billion VND in profit. Its products have received the four-star OCOP certificate.

The President asked Yen Mo district and the Cooperative Alliance of Ninh Binh to create favourable conditions for the facility to expand its production by offering support in capital, ground, human resources training and trade promotion.

He suggested that the cooperative diversify its products to meet domestic demands and for export, while focusing on improving the skills of its members to turn them into skilled artisans.

At the Sinh Duoc cooperative in Gia Vien district, which operates in the model of a joint stock company, specialising on herbal cosmetics production, President Phuc expressed his impression on the new cooperative model.

Underlining that Vietnam is rich in herbs, the President highly valued the cooperative's efforts in making full use of local materials to manufacture products with traditional features.

He also praised the cooperative's strong performance in ensuring social welfare for labourers and applying modern technologies in production, as well as maintaining the role of Party organisation in ita operations.

On the occasion, the State leader requested leaders of Ninh Binh province, Gia Vien and Yen Mo districts to back the cooperatives' development, contributing to boosting the growth of the locality./.