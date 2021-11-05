President Phúc to attend 28th APEC meeting

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — At the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc will attend the 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related events from November 11-12 via video conference.

President Phúc will deliver a speech at the event about the regional and international situation as well as the promotion of APEC cooperation in the future.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên will participate in the 32nd APEC Ministerial Meeting.

With the theme “Coordinating within APEC to accelerate post-COVID-19 economic recovery: Key opportunities and challenges in the post-COVID world and how to ensure the gains are shared equally across the world in the present and in the future”, the 28th APEC Summit will focus on discussing two main issues, namely the global economic outlook and cooperation in post-pandemic recovery.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation is a regional economic forum established in 1989 to leverage the growing interdependence of the Asia-Pacific. — VNS