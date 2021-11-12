President addresses 28th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc addresses the 28th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) on Friday.VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NÔI –President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc attended and delivered a speech at the 28th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) via videoconference at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday.

President Phúc highlighted the need to adopt a new mindset and approach to bringing economies back on track to achieve sustainable development despite many challenges currently faced.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum needs to continue affirming its role as a driving force of the global economy, a hub of innovative ideas, he said, adding that APEC also needs to actively expand economic links for sustainable economic recovery and growth while upholding its guiding role in shaping the world economy in the post-pandemic period.

The President said APEC's focus should be given to effective pandemic prevention and control as well as taking the lead in building an Asia-Pacific model of green and inclusive growth to realise the Putrajaya Vision 2040 – a long-term blueprint for an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful community in the region.

Highlighting Việt Nam's contributions to the global common efforts for economic recovery, sustainable and inclusive growth and addressing common challenges, he said that Việt Nam would continue partnering with APEC member economies to realise the vision for the sake of prosperity of each citizen and future generations.

President Phúc’s proposals were highly appreciated and endorsed by APEC economic leaders, and reflected in the documents of the meeting.

The leaders discussed measures to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerate economic recovery, and spark off new momentum towards innovative, sustainable and inclusive growth.

They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining and strengthening APEC’s role as the region’s leading forum on economic cooperation and connectivity, and pioneering in efforts to respond to global challenges. APEC supports the global efforts for equal access to and sharing of vaccines, the expansion of vaccine production and supply, and the enhancement of health systems.

The leaders adopted a joint statement and endorsed the Aotearoa Plan of Action to implement the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, which was adopted at the 2020 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Also at the event, New Zealand handed over the chairmanship of APEC Year 2022 to Thailand. – VNS