Preparations underway at Tay Tuu flower village ahead of Tet

As the capital’s largest flower growing area, Tay Tuu Village has hurriedly begun efforts to care for and collect flowers in order to supply local markets ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet), marking the start of the largest harvest season of the year. Tay Tuu flower village represents the northern region’s biggest source of fresh flowers. Daisy flowers can be seen in full bloom, meaning they’re ready to be collected to supply local markets. Taking care of flowers requires a meticulous eye for detail and great skill. The art of floriculture helps to raise incomes and create better living standards among local people. A gardener says this year’s flowers will not be exported to China due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with the flowers set to go on sale for residents of the country’s northern regions. Gardeners rent motorbike drivers in order to take flowers to local markets for purchase. Each branch costs between VND3,000 and VND5,000, equivalent to between US$0.13 and US$0.21. A gardener spends plenty of time tending to the roses. This type of rose can be harvested throughout the year. Lilies have become increasingly popular in recent years. Whilst cold conditions mark… Read full this story

