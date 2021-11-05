PM’s working trip to U.K. success beyond expectations

During more than three days in the U.K., the Vietnamese PM had a busy and effective working schedule with numerous bilateral and multilateral meetings.

In addition to attending and delivering his remarks at COP26 and events announcing major partners' initiatives on the sidelines such as the launch of the Global Methane Pledge and the Leaders Action on Forests and Land Use session, as well as meeting the Vietnamese community in the U.K., the PM had more than 20 bilateral meetings with leaders of the U.K., the U.S., Germany, Japan, Canada and Australia, among others.

He also met with leaders of international organizations, including the United Nations Secretary-General, President of the European Commission (E.C.) and Director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He witnessed the signing of nearly 30 cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese Government, ministries, sectors, organizations and businesses with those of the U.K. and the world, notably the Plan of Action on tertiary education between the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training and Wales authorities, and Vietjet and Rolls-Royce's agreement to provide engines and engine services for Vietjet's coming wide-body fleet with a total value of approximately USD 400 million.

PM Chinh’s bilateral and multilateral activities demonstrated the Party's and State's external policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development; diversification and multilateralism of foreign relations; active and proactive international integration; and being a friend, a trustworthy partner and a responsible member of international community.

International friends spoke highly of Vietnam's achievements and cooperation potential, affirming that they are willing to sustainably cooperate with the country in line with the win-win spirit as PM Chinh said.

Source: VNA