PM witnesses signing of 26 cooperation deals worth billions of dollars between Việt Nam, UK

LONDON — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended and witnessed a ceremony to sign 26 cooperation agreements between ministries, sectors and businesses of Việt Nam and the United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday (London time) as part of his trip for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and a working visit to the UK.
The agreements cover a wide range of fields from trade, agriculture, energy, education, training to environmental protection and sports.
The 26 agreements included a Letter of Intent to join the Lowering Emissions by Accelerating Forest Finance (LEAF) Coalition, an Agreement on Cooperation to develop an action plan to strengthen linkages between the two countries' higher education institutions, a Memorandum of Understanding on enhancing cooperation in education through exchange of experiences and best strategic aspects, and a Cooperation Agreement to develop human resource training programmes for the Ministry of Planning and Investment and support start-ups of Việt Nam.
Notably, Vietjet Air and Rolls-Royce Group signed an agreement to provide engines and engine services for the wide-body fleet with a total value of US$400 million, SOVICO Group and Oxford University signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate and finance investment in research and education development with a total value of GBP155 million ($212 million), and Affinity Investment Fund and HDBank reached a grant of $300 million for the programme on sustainable development and climate change combat.
The signed agreements, the total value of which amounts to billions of US dollars in various fields, demonstrate the strongly developing Việt Nam-UK relations. — VNS
