PM Pham Minh Chinh meets French President

During the meeting, Macron welcomed the official visit to France by PM Chinh during his first trip to Europe as Prime Minister of Vietnam. He spoke highly of Vietnam's role and position in the region, and expressed his wish to further deepen the Vietnam-France strategic partnership.

The French President thanked Vietnam for giving medical masks to France when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, and announced that France will provide Vietnam with an additional 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the bilateral channel and 970,000 other doses through the Covax mechanism.

PM Chinh thanked France for the support in vaccine and medical supplies and said he hoped the European country will continue to help Vietnam in medical supplies and the production technology of medicine for COVID-19 treatment.

The two leaders hailed the effective Vietnam-France cooperation in many fields and agreed to build annual plans with specific tasks to further deepen the two countries' strategic partnership.

The French side said it is ready to coordinate with Vietnam to prepare for the 12th conference on localities' cooperation in Hanoi at the end of next year.

The two sides noted the need to further strengthen the pillar of economic, trade and investment cooperation in the Vietnam-France strategic partnership. They agreed upon directions and measures to further facilitate trade exchange, and accelerate cooperative projects in key fields.

The French President appreciated bilateral cultural exchange and proposed that the two countries continue to facilitate the activities of the French Institute in Vietnam and the Vietnam Culture Center in France.

PM Chinh shared the French leader's view, and asked France to maintain and increase cooperative projects in health care. He hailed the program on teaching French and teaching in French in Vietnam, adding that he hoped France will create more favorable conditions for the exchange of pupils and students, increase scholarships and train more public administrative personnel for Vietnam.

He appreciated France's coordination with Vietnam at multilateral forums, particularly during the time Vietnam serves as a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council. He asked France to work as a bridge to promote ties between Vietnam, as well as the ASEAN, and the E.U., particularly when France assumes the Presidency of the E.U. in January 2022.

The two sides agreed to actively implement and optimize the Vietnam-E.U. Free Trade Agreement and push the process of ratifying the Vietnam-E.U. Investment Protection Agreement.

President Macron said France is willing to promote cooperation with Vietnam in developing sustainable fisheries, and pledged to study and work with the European Commission on the early removal of the yellow card against Vietnam's aquatic products.

Discussing international and regional issues of shared concern, the French President said France's Indo-Pacific strategy attaches importance to ASEAN's centrality and the ensuring of security, safety and freedom of maritime and aviation. He stressed his support of the settlement of disputes by peaceful means based on international law, including the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, particularly concerning the East Sea (South China Sea) issue.

PM Chinh hailed France's role and position in the E.U. and the international arena, and welcomed countries, including France, to bring into play their role and responsibility to contribute to common peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The two leaders agreed to issue a joint statement on the occasion of PM Chinh's visit to France.

Chinh conveyed invitations to visit Vietnam from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to President Macron, who accepted the invitation with pleasure.

Source: VNA