PM meets with Australian counterpart, EC President on side-lines of COP26

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) meets with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

GLASGOW — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland (the UK), on Monday (local time).

At the meeting with PM Morrison, the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral cooperation issues as well as coordination in regional and international matters of mutual concern.

PM Chính thanked the Australian Government and PM Morrison for the timely donation of COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment to help Việt Nam overcome the difficult period and hoped that Australia would continue assisting Việt Nam in the future.

PM Morrison said Australia will donate an additional 3.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam, on top of the shipments of 1.5 million doses it has delivered.

PM Chính stressed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to its relations with Australia and suggested Australia increase the import of farm produce and other products from Việt Nam, and continue assisting the Southeast Asian country in traffic infrastructure, response to climate change, digital transformation and renewable energy.

PM Morrison promised to work with the Government of Việt Nam to deploy measures to promote bilateral cooperation in a sustainable manner. He invited Việt Nam to attend a clean energy supply chain summit to be hosted by Australia in 2022.

Regarding regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two leaders agreed to closely maintain cooperation at multilateral forums and shared the view on ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in seas and oceans, including the East Sea, based on the principles of international law.

PM Chính took this occasion to invite PM Morrison to visit Việt Nam soon and the Australian leader accepted the invitation with pleasure.

PM Chính and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen held talks on the sidelines of COP26. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

At his meeting with EC President von der Leyen, PM Chính affirmed that the European Union (EU) is one of the leading strategic partners of Việt Nam, adding that the EU plays an important role in security, peace, economic and development issues in the region and the world as well.

He thanked the EU and its member nations for their timely support of COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment and expected that the EC will continue to assist Việt Nam in getting access to vaccines and medical supplies.

PM Chính affirmed that economic and trade cooperation is a bright spot in Việt Nam-EU relations and proposed the EU create favourable conditions for Vietnamese goods, especially agricultural and aquatic products, to enter the EU market.

The government leader suggested the EU urge its member states to complete the ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) so as to soon enforce the pact effectively and protect the legitimate benefits of businesses of both sides.

EC President von der Leyen said the EU will continue aiding Việt Nam via the direct export of COVID-19 vaccines and the COVAX Facility. Having expressed her support for PM Chính's proposals, she applauded Việt Nam's commitment and contributions to the fight against climate change.

Regarding illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, PM Chính said he had directed provinces and cities to strictly implement regulations on combating IUU fishing and take drastic measures to prevent illegal fishing. He proposed the EC consider removing its "yellow card", provide technical assistance for and help Việt Nam carry out solutions to combat IUU fishing, thereby contributing to ensuring livelihoods for fishermen and undisrupted supplies for the EU market.

The EC President said she was glad to hear the information and pledged to direct EU agencies to consider Việt Nam's proposal on lifting the "yellow card". — VNS