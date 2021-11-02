PM Chính holds talks with Thai, South Korean leaders: COP26

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính greeted South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) on Monday as they attended the UN Climate Change Conference. — VNA/VNS Photo

GLASGOW — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday had meetings with Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha and South Korean President Moon Jae-in as he attended the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

During the talks with the South Korean leader, PM Chính expressed the wish to further the two countries' Strategic Partnership, promote cooperation in all fields from politics, diplomacy, commerce, investment to culture and people-to-people exchange.

PM Chính thanked the South Korean leader for valuable donations of COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies to aid Việt Nam's pandemic response in the recent challenging times.

Moon Jae-in said he was glad to meet PM Chính at COP26 and concurred that the two countries should continue to boost economic ties, especially in hi-tech fields.

He was pleased to know that vaccines donated by South Korea have played a part in helping Việt Nam overcome the challenges in the country's latest wave of infections.

The South Korean leader thanked Việt Nam for having supported the peace process in the Korean Peninsula, particularly its hosting of the US-Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK) Summit in Hà Nội in 2019.

PM Chính, for his part, said Việt Nam is ready to assist in the process of denuclearisation in the Korean Peninsula and reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to a peaceful and stable Korean Peninsula.

The two sides agreed to strengthen close cooperation through all channels and in all aspects, including increasing the exchange of delegations.

PM Chính invited the South Korean President to visit Việt Nam and the latter accepted the invitation.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha met during COP26 in Glasgow, the UK, on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

During the talks with his Thai counterpart, PM Chính suggested promoting the signing and implementation of cooperation documents and efforts to bring the trade turnover of Việt Nam-Thailand to US$25 billion and in a more balanced and sustainable direction.

He requested Thailand support Vietnamese businesses to participate in Thai retail chains, give priority to Việt Nam's mainstay agricultural products such as rice, coffee, cashews, pepper, vegetables, and seafood, while at the same time, welcomed Thai investment in areas where Thailand has strengths and Việt Nam has needs.

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said Thailand is ready to cooperate in many aspects with Việt Nam, including increasing investment in Việt Nam, and wishes to promote cooperation between the two countries in the fields of innovation, sustainable development, digital transformation and human resource training. He highly appreciated the cooperation between the two countries at international and regional forums.

Regarding cooperation in disease prevention and post-pandemic recovery, the two leaders emphasised the importance of cooperation on vaccines and the establishment of a safe travel corridor between the two countries.

PM Chính appreciated Thailand’s commitment to promoting the export of AstraZenecca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Thailand to Việt Nam, thanked Thailand for putting Việt Nam in the low-risk group and travellers from Việt Nam won't have to be quarantined when coming to Thailand.

At the same time, he suggested that the two countries soon negotiate on the mutual recognition of each country's vaccine passports.

The two sides also pledged to continue working closely with other members of ASEAN to build the ASEAN Community as well as deepen relations with partners.

PM Chính reaffirmed Việt Nam's support and willingness to work closely to ensure the success of the APEC Year 2022 hosted by Thailand. VNS