PM Chính holds talks with French Senate President Gerard Larcher

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) and President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher at the meeting in Paris. — VNA/VNS Photo

PARIS — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher following the official welcome ceremony on Wednesday (local time).

Larcher affirmed that France attaches importance to Việt Nam's position and role, and wishes to deepen the bilateral traditional friendship and strategic partnership in various areas.

The Senate of France said he wishes to further step up ties with the Vietnamese legislature, he said.

PM Chính, for his part, hailed the two legislatures' important contributions to consolidating bilateral all-around ties, including promoting locality-to-locality collaboration.

He wished that France would continue assisting Việt Nam in improving medical capacity and training culture management officers.

The PM proposed France consider increasing scholarships to Vietnamese students, help Việt Nam restore France-Việt Nam cultural heritages like Long Biên Bridge (in Hà Nội) or those bearing the mark of France in Việt Nam.

On regional and global issues of shared concern, including the South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea) issue, they stressed that countries need to contribute to maintaining peace, stability and prosperity; ensuring security, maritime and aviation safety and freedom; as well as peacefully settling disputes on the basis of principles of international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Larcher agreed on joint work to effectively realise the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). He also expressed his support for the early ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to optimise the potential of economic-trade-investment cooperation between Việt Nam and France, and EU member states.

He added that he is ready to consider pushing forward the European Commission's early removal of the "yellow card" warning on Vietnamese fisheries.

The Vietnamese PM thanked the French Government and Senate for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to study and work in the country. He also wished to receive more valuable support from the French Government, Senate and authorities.

The President of the French Senate spoke highly of the Vietnamese community in France's integration and success, contributing to closer bilateral ties.

On the occasion, Chính conveyed National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ's invitation to Larcher to visit Việt Nam. — VNS