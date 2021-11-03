PM busy with COP26 sideline meetings

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính talks with British PM Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). — VNA/VNS Photo

GLASGOW — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday (local time) met with world leaders and heads of international organisations on the sidelines of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in the UK.

At his meeting with Czech PM Andrej Babis, Chính thanked the Czech Republic for giving vaccines to Việt Nam as well as providing support and assistance to the Vietnamese community in the European nation.

The Czech PM pledged to continue promoting the traditional friendship and cooperation relationship between his nation and Viet Nam and to support Vietnamese expatriates in the Czech Republic.

During his meeting with the Armenian President Armen Sarkisian, the Vietnamese PM welcomed and shared the proposal of the Armenian leader on consolidating and strengthening the two countries' traditional friendship and cooperation.

Receiving World Bank (WB) Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg, PM Chính described the WB as a friend and leading development partner of Việt Nam. He thanked the organisation for its contribution to Việt Nam's economic development and social security, particularly via providing the nation with non-refundable aid worth US$6.2 million and backing the rescheduling debt payment for Việt Nam so that the country can reserve resources for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The PM affirmed that sustainable development and green growth are a consistent policy and view of Việt Nam.

For his part, the WB official vowed to further assist Việt Nam in its process of building macroeconomic policy and accessing sustainable financial sources for green, sustainable and inclusive growth.

The sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation between Việt Nam and the WB.

Talking with the Mayor of Los Angeles and current Chair of C40 Cities Eric Garcetti and a number of governors of states and mayors of cities in the Americas, Chính welcomed the C40 Cities' proposal on cooperation with Hà Nội and HCM City in the fields of infrastructure, innovation and management capacity improvement.

PM meets UN Secretary-General, leaders of some European countries

Previously, PM Chính also met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the government leaders of the UK, Germany and Croatia in Glasgow.

Meeting with the UN Secretary-General, PM Chính stressed that Việt Nam highly values the UN's central role and hopes to enhance comprehensive cooperation with the body.

Guterres applauded the country's participation in international affairs, including climate change response and engagement in the UN peacekeeping force, as well as its responsible performance as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council during 2020 – 2021.

Talking about considerable climate change impacts on Việt Nam, PM Chính reaffirmed the country's strong commitment to the fight climate change.

The UN Secretary-General spoke highly of Việt Nam's commitment at COP26 to achieving net zero emissions, which is a meaningful contribution to the world's common efforts to cope with the climate crisis. He expressed readiness to assist the country during the transition to a green and circular economy and renewable energy development, and to help Việt Nam and other countries along the Mekong River deal with land erosion and saltwater intrusion, among others.

Also on late November 1, the Vietnamese leader met with British PM Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic.

The leaders expressed their delight at Việt Nam's bilateral cooperation with the European countries, whose leaders spoke highly of PM Chính's speech at the COP26 and described Việt Nam as a good example for the international community.

They pledged to continue assistance for Việt Nam and other countries in the Mekong River basin to handle land erosion, saltwater intrusion, and other issues to ensure food security and sustainable development. They said Việt Nam's commitments have helped strengthen investors' trust, and that they are ready to help the country during the transition to a green and circular economy and renewable energy development.

The leaders of the UK, Germany, and Croatia added they are willing to keep supporting Việt Nam with vaccines and medical supplies in the future.

On this occasion, PM Chính offered sincere thanks to the British, German, and Croatian governments for providing Việt Nam with vaccines. — VNS