PM attends launch of Global Methane Pledge, asks rich countries to help poorer with emission reduction technology

GLASGOW — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended and delivered remarks at the launch of the Global Methane Pledge under the co-chair of US President Joe Biden and President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen in Glasgow, the UK, on Tuesday (local time).
He thanked the organising board, the US President, and the EC President for inviting Việt Nam to take part in the Global Methane Pledge initiative.
The Vietnamese PM pointed out that methane is a result of unscientific and unsustainable production, use, and waste treatment, leading to global warming. Given this, all people should stay united and unanimous and work together to reduce methane emissions.
This is a global issue which requires a global approach, he noted, adding that as it affects everyone, an all-people approach is needed.
The PM called on developed countries and territories, with the richest being the US and the European Union (EU), to share and support developing and poor nations in training and innovation as well as technology, finance, institutional building, and administrative sciences, among other fields, thereby helping them participate in the process of reducing methane emissions.
The pledge to reduce global methane emissions was signed by nearly 90 countries, aiming to reduce the potent greenhouse gas methane by 30 per cent by 2030 compared to the 2020 level.
According to the UN, steep cuts in methane emissions this decade could help the world avoid 0.3 degrees C of warming by 2040.
Earlier, Chính attended the Leaders Action on Forests and Land Use session chaired by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. — VNS
