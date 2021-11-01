Phu Quoc ahead of becoming first Vietnamese island city

With Phu Quoc district poised to become the country’s first island city from March 1 following its recognition as a new city in Kien Giang Province, let’s discover the city before it becomes an important national landmark. Phu Quoc is an island district that is located in the southwestern part of Kien Giang. It is situated approximately 45km from Ha Tien City to the west and 120km far from Rach Gia City to the east. The island city is to be established on the basis of the status quo of the entire natural area, with Phu Quoc District’s population size made of 179,480 citizens. The city will feature two wards of Duong Dong and An Thoi, and seven communes of Ham Ninh, Duong To, Ganh Dau, Bai Thom, Cua Duong, Cua Can, and Tho Chau. Phu Quoc is surrounded by an array of beautiful and pristine beaches, with the area having plenty of potential for developing the local fishing industry and seaport system. For many years Phu Quoc has enjoyed high economic growth. Recent times have seen an improvement in infrastructure, including seaports and an airport meeting international standards. In 2019 the island welcomed over three million domestic and foreign… Read full this story

