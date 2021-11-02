Photo festival targets young artists

HCM CITY — More than 270 amateur and professional photographers nationwide have sent submissions to a photo festival capturing Việt Nam and its developments, launched by the culture ministry's Department of Photography and Exhibition.
The event, Liên Hoan Nhiếp Ảnh Trẻ (Young Photographers Festival), targets young people aged from 18 to 35 years old.
It aims to highlight Vietnamese people and their efforts to develop the country. The themes of Vietnamese culture and lifestyle are also included. Photos of women and children of ethnic minority groups in daily life are welcomed.
Panoramic and freestyle photos are encouraged. Traditional methods and photoshopped photos are also accepted.
All entries should have been taken after 2020. They can be a single photo or a group of photos (no more than 10) with informative captions.
The festival has received 1,895 works in colour, black and white at the organiser's website http://ape.gov.vn.
The jury selected 128 pictures by 85 artists to compete for the top prizes, including a golden medal, four silver medals and five bronze medals.
The best works will be exhibited.
"Through the festival, we hope to encourage young talent to create and develop their love for photography. Many participants tell stories about people and life through their art," said photographer Việt Văn, a member of the festival's art board.
"Several photos capturing Vietnamese people in the COVID-19 fight left a very strong impression on the jury," he added.
The prize presentation ceremony is scheduled in December. VNS
