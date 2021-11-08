Photo contest launched to capture green Hà Nội

VIetnam News Agency’s Culture & Sports daily has launched a photo and video contest. Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI – A photo and video contest has been launched by the Vietnam News Agency’s Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Culture & Sports) daily to give photographers a chance to capture the beauty of Hà Nội.

The contest themed Hà Nội Mát Xanh (Green Hà Nội) is held to promote the traditional and modern beauty of Hà Nội: ‘The River and Lake City’. It will inspire Vietnamese and foreign professional and amateur photographers to explore the natural beauty of the capital.

“Hà Nội is strangely beautiful amid social distancing,” said Lê Xuân Thành, the daily’s Editor-in-Chief at the contest launch ceremony. “The streets are so quiet with almost no people, making a strange peace.”

The number of photos and videos will not be limited for each entrant who will take photos reflecting the current tree and lake situation in Hà Nội.

The photographers are encouraged to take pictures of the clean and green environment in Hà Nội, the organiser said, adding it welcomes pictures focusing on areas in Hà Nội lacking trees.

Each entrant can submit photos to the contest through the organisation email [email protected] or by post to 11 Trần Hưng Đạo Street by July 15, 2022.

Photos must have the time and place of shooting. Photos with short captions or essays are qualified.

Entrants are not allowed to use Photoshop to change the content and nature of their pictures. Clips have a maximum length of ten minutes and the ones with comments will get priority.

The jury panel includes established photographers Dương Minh Long and historian Dương Trung Quốc.

Winning works will be displayed in October, 2022. – VNS