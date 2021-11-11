Passenger transport operators start selling tickets for Tet

At Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station
The railway sector announced that it will begin selling train tickets for the lunar New Year, starting on November 15.
According to the Sai Gon Railway Station, passenger can buy tickets at the local stations, authorized ticket agents and over the hotlines 19000109 – 19001520; or purchase online at www.dsvn.vn and vetau.com.vn.
HCMC's two largest bus stations, Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station in Binh Thanh District and Mien Tay (Westearn) Coach Station in Binh Tan District have not got plans on selling tickets for Tet holidays yet.
Mien Tay (Westearn) Coach Station has re-operated routes to 17 provinces and cities while Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station has resumed routes to 15 localities, having a low number of passengers.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport to increase three main domestic routes in November and carry out regular flights from December.
By Minh Nghia – Translated by Kim Khanh
- Blue Origin Plans to Start Selling Suborbital Spaceflight Tickets Next Year
- Tesla Is (Finally!) Selling the Model 3 for $35,000
- How is m-ticketing revolutionising the transport industry?
- Buses are the future of urban transport. No, really
- How to Land a ‘Completely Uncontrollable’ Passenger Jet
- As Tech Invades Cycling, Are Bike Activists Selling Out?
- This Week in the Future of Cars: Electric Start
- Waymo Is Selling the Lidar Tech It Fought Uber to Protect
- Waymo’s Move to Sell Lidar Units Is a Bet on a Bigger Market
- Elon Musk’s Hyperloop Reveals New ‘Passenger Capsule’
- Google Pay can now be used to save Eurostar train tickets
- Apple teams up with Volkswagen to make a fleet of self-driving passenger vans (AAPL)
- Uber rival Lyft buys London start-up to boost driverless car plans
- Dockless scooter company halts KC operations, plans to return this spring
- Look out Ford F-150. There’s about to be a new No. 2 best-selling truck
- China Starts Testing Near-Supersonic Maglev Train Prototype
- Chrysler name could be phased out starting Friday
- Zoox Inc. Snags First California Permit To Transport Passengers In Self-Driving Cars
- Singapore Airlines passengers unsettled by cameras in seat-back displays
- JetBlue is selling round-trip tickets for just $73 (JBLU)
Passenger transport operators start selling tickets for Tet have 343 words, post on www.sggpnews.org.vn at November 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.