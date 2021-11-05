Party cooperation significantly contributes to Việt Nam-France ties: PM

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets Fabien Roussel, National Secretary of the French Communist Party. — VNA/VNS Photo

PARIS — Cooperation between the communist parties of Việt Nam and France has significantly contributed to the nations' strategic partnership and connected their peoples, stated Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính while receiving Fabien Roussel, National Secretary of the French Communist Party, on November 4 (local time).

At the reception, he lauded the bilateral work done in marking 110 years since President Hồ Chí Minh arrived in Marseille, his first destination in France as part of his journey to look for ways for national salvation.

The PM highlighted that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always value the solidarity and valuable support from French communists and people for Việt Nam in its past struggles for independence and current national protection and development causes.

PM Chính informed his guest on development orientations of Việt Nam put forth at the 13th National Party Congress and outcomes of his meetings with French leaders. He lauded measures agreed between the sides to deepen the bilateral ties.

For his part, Fabien Roussel believed Chính's current official visit to France will create an impetus for the countries' ties to continue to develop strongly in the future.

Praising Việt Nam's achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control, he affirmed that he will continue calling on French partners and pharmaceutical companies to help Việt Nam.

Considering the relationship between the two communist parties a special and historic one, he stated leaders and members of his party always follow the progress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

French communists have always been supporting and will continue to do their best to contribute to strengthening the sound cooperative relations between the parties, countries and the peoples of Việt Nam and France.

PM continues activities in Paris

PM Chính held a meeting with Vietnamese and French doctors and medical experts in Paris on November 4 (local time).

The doctors and medical experts stressed the need to continue to maintain solidarity and work with the Vietnamese people in stamping out COVID-19.

The Vietnamese PM said that the sound medical partnership is part of the growing ties between Việt Nam and France. He noted that France has donated 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam, while French doctors and healthcare experts have also taken many actions to help Việt Nam in its pandemic fight.

He thanked the healthcare sector as well as doctors and medical experts of France for supporting Việt Nam, expressing his hope that they will continue to assist Việt Nam not only in COVID-19 prevention and control activities but also in all other fields.

The same day, PM Chính had a working session with 11 Vietnamese ambassadors to European countries, during which he commended the diplomats for their work to implement the country’s external policy, especially in vaccine diplomacy efforts.

He asked the diplomats to continue promoting Việt Nam as a friend and a responsible, reliable partner in the international community while working towards multilateralisation and diversification of relations, ensuring the highest interest of the nation in line with international law and equal footing among countries, contributing to developing the trend of peace, cooperation and development.

The Government leader requested the ambassadors to affirm Việt Nam's stance in partnership with other countries on the win-win principle with harmonious interests and shared risks.

The PM also stressed the need for the ambassadors to join in promoting Vietnamese tourism among international friends, and continue to make efforts to increase Việt Nam's exports to Europe and push for the European Commission's removal of the "yellow card" on the Vietnamese fisheries sector. The ambassadors should also pay attention to taking care of the Vietnamese community abroad and citizen protection activities.

The same day, PM Chính also met representatives from Vietnamese community in Europe. He reiterated that the Party and State consider overseas Vietnamese an indispensable part of the nation, and affirmed that the Party and State always create best conditions for Vietnamese people abroad to make contributions to national construction and development at home.

He briefed participants on the results of the recent ASEAN Summits and his European tour to attend the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) and visits to the UK and France.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Europe highly valued the outcomes of the PM's visits to the UK and France, and expressed their belief on the strong growth and the bright future of Việt Nam in the future. They suggested that Vietnamese ministries and sectors remove obstacles in investment procedures and create more favourable conditions for them to work together in national construction and development. — VNS