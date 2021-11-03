Panamanian Embassy offers aid for disadvantaged children in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) and the Panamanian Embassy in Việt Nam held a programme on Wednesday to present warm clothes to disadvantaged children living in the Birla Children's Village.
The event, aiming to assist the village in surmounting some of the difficulties caused by COVID-19, took place on the occasion of the 118th Independence Day of Panama (November 3, 1903 – 2021).
Standing Vice President of the HAUFO, Trần Thị Phương, said her union is proud to act as a bridge of friendship, coordinating with the Panamanian Embassy to present gifts to children of the Birla village.
Winter has arrived in Hà Nội. Though the clothes handed over to the children are modest, they are imbued with the warmth of friendship and love among people, she noted.
She offered thanks to the Panamanian Embassy for its special attention to Hà Nội, voicing her hope that this connectivity will become stronger and stronger.
Phương also used the occasion to extend congratulations to Panama on their 118th Independence Day. She wished the two countries' friendship and sustainable development in the future.
For his part, Panamanian Ambassador Eligio Salas III said that as children are the future of a country, the embassy wishes to use Independence Day as an occasion to help ease hardships facing the children, and to thank Việt Nam for supporting the Panamanian people during the struggle for independence in the past. — VNS
