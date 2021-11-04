Ørsted to invest $11 billion in offshore wind farm near Hai Phong

Denmark's Ørsted Group, the world’s largest corporation in the wind power industry, has proposed an offshore wind power plant near Hai Phong, with an estimated investment of US$11.9 to $13.6 billion.

Denmark's Ørsted Group expects to supply green energy to 30 million people by 2030. — Photo courtesy of the firm

Once operational, the power plant will have a total capacity of 3,900 MW.

Vice-chairman of Hai Phong City People’s Committee, Nguyen Duc Tho, worked on the project with a delegation from the Embassy of Denmark, led by Troels Jakobsen.

The project will be divided into three phases. Wind output is expected to produce about 13,665,600 MWh per year. The wind farm’s turbine is expected to be installed with a capacity of about 20 MW. Tower height will be from 150m to 200m each.

The project location is in offshore waters 14km southeast of Bach Long Vy island and 36 km northwest of Long Chau archipelago.

The project is in line with Viet Nam’s National Energy Development Strategy, which prioritises the exploitation and use of renewable energy sources.

Troels Jakobsen said the cooperation between Denmark and Viet Nam would continue to be promoted in such fields as economy, trade, investment, education, tourism, and economic transformation to a green economy.

Appreciating Ørsted Group’s capacity in offshore wind power development, Tho said: “Hai Phong will pay attention and create favourable conditions for investors.”

Tho suggested that the investor provide more documents on issues raised by the departments and agencies at the meeting.

He requested the group to review and clarify the contents related to the survey location, the appropriate spacing of wind turbines and rationally develop the marine space. At the same time, the project must ensure compliance with current regulations, investment divergence and must not affect the navigation channel, security and defence aspects.

As a leading enterprise in the field of offshore wind power owned by the Danish Government, Ørsted’s revenue in 2020 was $8.6 billion, with profits of $3 billion. The group currently supply green energy to more than 15 million people worldwide. This number is expected to double by 2025.

In June 2021, Louise Holmsgaard, Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of Denmark, met with officials from Hai Phong to introduce Ørsted and the wind power project.

Source: VNS