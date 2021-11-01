OIC New helps e-commerce operations of Vietnamese startups

Opportunities to access e-commerce floors According to the Vietnam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue, including all commodities and services traded has increased over the past five years, with average online shopping spending rising from US$160 in 2015 to US$225 per person in 2019. Many SMEs offer quality products but do not know how to brand themselves, being accustomed to outsourcing for others or to seeking customers at international trade fairs. They are not interested in e-commerce or do not know how to go about it. At a November 27 seminar on promoting innovative startups and digital transformation on e-commerce platforms, held within the framework of Techfest Vietnam 2020, Nhat Hai New Technology Joint Stock Company (OIC New) was one of six firms to sign cooperation deals with Procom Vietnam Joint Stock Company (iExport), which helps Vietnamese SMEs export on e-commerce platforms. “Many business owners know about international e-commerce but do not have experience and do not know how to do it, so as they move on, they will face difficulties, leading to ineffective implementation and gradually, they will think that e-commerce is ineffective and give up on it,”… Read full this story

