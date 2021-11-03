Office managing Vietnamese laborers in RoK has new address

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Pham Minh Duc, head of the office, said under the EPS, Vietnam has sent 110,000 workers to the RoK in the past 16 years.
The office was established in 2013. In collaboration with Vietnam's labor management board in the RoK, it has met with and provided direct consultations for thousands of laborers on weekends. The office has also offered between 100 and 150 consultations over phone per week.
According to Duc, these activities have made an important contribution to supporting Vietnamese workers,thus reducing the rate of illegal laborers in the RoK from 40 percent in 2013 to less than 26 percent in 2020.
The new headquarters is placed in Jung-Gu district.
Source: VNA
