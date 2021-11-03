North-South high-speed railway expected to begin construction in 2028 – 2029

The Prime Minister has approved the plan for the railway network for the 2021 – 2030 period, which serves as the basis for the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to develop specific technical plans for railway transport. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng

HÀ NỘI – Construction on the North-South high-speed railway is expected to begin in 2028 – 2029, starting with the Hà Nội – Vinh and Nha Trang – HCM City routes, said Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thể.

This goal is part of the plan for the railway network in the 2021 – 2030 period, revealed on November 1.

The North-South high-speed railway (which includes the Hà Nội – Vinh route and the Nha Trang – HCM City route) has been made a priority in the plan, along with several rail lines which connect international gateway seaports in Hải Phòng and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, linking HCM City to Cần Thơ, and others with China, Laos, and Cambodia in accordance with international transport agreements and progress in the region.

The vision is for the national railway network to consist of 25 routes totalling 6,354 kilometres in length by 2050.

According to the plan, the demand for capital until 2030 is VNĐ240 trillion (approximately US$10.6 billion), which will be funded by the State budget, non-State budget, and other legal capital sources.

The new plan aims at focused, breakthrough railway infrastructure development on key transport corridors, in order to take advantage of this means of transportation and its high capacity for passenger and goods transport over medium and long distances.

Other objectives include maximising the capacity of the existing railway network, investing in new railroads with modern, comprehensive connections to gateway seaports and major economic centres, and completing new rail lines at transportation hubs in Hà Nội, HCM City, the Central Highlands, coastal regions, as well as international lines.

The MoT will also continue consulting with the Government on the construction of high-speed railways.

"High-speed railways are a brand new subject that has not been mentioned in previous plans. During this term, the MoT strives to submit the North-South high-speed railway to the Government and National Assembly for approval, in order to focus on the design and land clearance work. We aim that by 2028 – 2029, the Hà Nội – Vinh and Nha Trang – HCM City routes of the North-South railway will begin construction," said the Minister of Transport.

The plan for the railway network for the 2021 – 2030 period, approved by the Prime Minister, is the basis for the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to develop specific technical plans for railway transport, according to Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyễn Ngọc Đông. — VNS