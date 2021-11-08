Nha Trang and Đà Lạt most searched on booking.com by Vietnamese

Tourists take photos on a beach in Đà Nẵng City. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm

HÀ NỘI Five destinations in Việt Nam, including Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang and Đà Lạt, are the most searched for on Booking.com by domestic travellers as the country is gradually restarting the tourism industry.

A recent survey conducted by the Dutch online travel agency has revealed that 74 per cent of Vietnamese are planning trips within the country, 55 per cent of whom tend to choose unique destinations for their next trip.

Data from this platform also shows that 42 per cent of the travellers wish to discover interesting places that they often overlook, like the market selling vintage and local products in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng’s Đà Lạt resort city or B’nerC Village in Lạc Dương District where visitors could witness local artisans perform the hand-loom weaving craft.

In HCM City, besides some popular tourist attractions, tourists tend to search for local markets, which are typical for the vibrant and bustling atmosphere of Việt Nam's biggest city but often neglected.

For example, Bà Chiểu Market in Bình Thạnh District is considered an outdoor paradise for those who are looking for unique fashion items and delicious, cheap street food.

Meanwhile, in the central city of Đà Nẵng that was awarded the title ‘National Green City 2017-18’ by the World Wide Fund for Nature — one of only 21 cities globally, tourists are suggested to try visiting and camping in the city in addition to tours to other popular tourist attractions like Mỹ Khê Beach, Bà Nà Hills or Ngũ Hành Sơn (Marble Mountain).

Since the beginning of this month, many localities across the country have planned to restore the tourism sector after a long time affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, while still strictly ensuring pandemic prevention measures, like Hà Giang, Lào Cai and Quảng Bình.

Accordingly, domestic tourists from the green or yellow zones with low and medium risks and having COVID-19 vaccinations are exempt from quarantine. However, those from high risk areas like HCM City would have to monitor their health at home or place of accommodation for seven days before embarking on their tours. VNS