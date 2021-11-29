New guidance on COVID-19 testing issued for employees in HCM City

Medical staff give rapid COVID-19 tests for people in HCM City. — Photo tuoitre.vn

HCM CITY — Depending on the COVID-19 situation in the city, enterprises will organise periodic COVID-19 quick tests or RT-PCR tests for their employees.

The HCM City Department of Health has recently updated guidance on COVID-19 testing at labour facilities including service businesses, shopping malls, supermarkets, agencies and offices in the city.

COVID tests will be given to employees who experience one or more of COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, sore throat, loss of taste and smell, or breathing difficulty, among other epidemiological factors.

Employees returning to work will take rapid COVID-19 tests (pooled samples from 3-5 people) or RT-PCR tests (pooled samples of 10-20).

If HCM City is at level one or two in terms of the pandemic situation, 20 per cent of high-risk employees will be tested once a week, while at level three or four, 30 per cent of high-risk employees will be tested twice a week.

Employees who are fully vaccinated and those who have recovered from COVID-19 within the previous months at the time of the test will only be tested if requested.

HCM City will also organise tests for people who are in medical isolation, medical monitoring, and lockdown areas.

According to the COVID-19 map, HCM City on November 26 was mostly at level 2 (yellow zone, medium risk). Twelve areas were at level 1 (green zone, low risk) and 10 others were at level 2.

In recent days, the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in HCM City has increased. In field hospitals, beds are full of patients and some places have to add folding beds.

On November 26, 1,809 cases were recorded, an increase of 227 cases compared to the previous day. This was the highest number of daily cases in the city since October 4. — VNS