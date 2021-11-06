Netflix launches film fund worth VNĐ5 billion for Vietnamese filmmakers

HÀ NỘI — As the entertainment industry stages a gradual recovery from the pandemic and domestic funding sources remain limited, Netflix has launched a film fund with the aim of supporting lesser-known filmmakers in Việt Nam, creating more opportunities for their voices to be heard.

This community includes female filmmakers, creators living in localities far from the hubs of Hà Nội and HCM City, as well as people in difficult economic circumstances. The fund is worth up to VNĐ5 billion (US$192,300).

Netflix establishes a fund to promote the development of the film industry in Việt Nam. — Photo courtesy of YeahOne

The fund was announced in a livestream event titled “Cinema Beauty – Việt Nam Creative Economy Fund” on October 31 with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, representatives of the Hồ Chí Minh City Film Association and many Vietnamese artists.

YeahOne Entertainment Company in Việt Nam will manage the fund on behalf of Netflix.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Phương Hòa, director of the Department of International Cooperation, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that film is the "mental vaccine" for audiences in the difficult context of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the film industry plays an important role in developing the creative economy.

Hòa highly appreciates Netflix’s initiative in forming a support fund, enabling filmmakers and disadvantaged groups to have the opportunity to tell their stories while contributing to diversifying individual voices in cultural-artistic life.

Sharing the reason behind the fund to support Vietnamese filmmakers, Amy Sawita Lefevre, Netflix Director of External Relations for Asia-Pacific, said that creating an opportunity to listen to voices from the disadvantaged community is very important.

"Việt Nam is a wonderful country with many talents in different fields. From this spirit, we are taking the first steps towards creating a more inclusive space where every story is reflected. Along with that, we launched Netflix’s first ‘Cinema Beauty – Vietnam Creative Economy’ fund in Việt Nam to support the creative economy at scale and help local filmmakers from lesser known groups,” she added.

According to Vietnamese filmmaker and actress Kathy Uyên, it is really important to create a launch pad for lesser-known filmmaking groups, helping them access resources and professional training, towards the goal of building a creative and diverse film industry.

The actress appreciates how the fund is able to support indie filmmakers in difficult circumstances and give them a chance to shine.

Following the announcement of Netflix’s 'Cinematic Beauty – Vietnam Creative Economy' fund, filmmakers and artists attended two seminars on the role of entertainment in improving mental health, the need to support the recovery of the creative economy after the pandemic, as well as the reality and diversity of Việt Nam’s creative economy. — VNS