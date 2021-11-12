Nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths reported on Friday

Medical staff in Hà Nội take a sample for COVID-19 testing. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A total of 8,982 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Việt Nam on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 1,009,879. The Ministry of Health also announced a further 81 deaths.

Out of the new cases, 4,180 were detected in the community and six were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

Compared to the previous day, the number of daily cases has increased nationally by 831 cases.

HCM City again tops the daily list with 1,388 new infections, followed by Đồng Nai Province with 813, and An Giang Province with 661.

The capital city of Hà Nội reported 176 new cases on Friday.

The other infections were found in Bình Dương (654), Tiền Giang (634), Tây Ninh (517), Kiên Giang (403), Đồng Tháp (383), Sóc Trăng (298), Bình Thuận (287), Vĩnh Long (284), Cà Mau (258), Bạc Liêu (252), Cần Thơ (178), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (177), Khánh Hòa (170), Long An (110), Hậu Giang (101), Bình Phước (99), Trà Vinh (85), Bến Tre (84), Hà Giang (62), Đắk Nông (60), Bình Định (57), Thái Bình (54), Lâm Đồng (54), Bắc Ninh (49), Ninh Thuận (47), Nghệ An (47), Quảng Nam (45), Thừa Thiên Huế (44), Bắc Giang (42), Quảng Ngãi (38), Thanh Hóa (37), Đà Nẵng (34), Phú Thọ (34), Quảng Bình (33), Hải Dương (30), Quảng Trị (29), Nam Định (27), Gia Lai (23), Quảng Ninh (23), Hà Tĩnh (18), Hưng Yên (18), Hải Phòng (16), Hà Nam (11), Phú Yên (8 ), Lạng Sơn (6), Sơn La (5), Vĩnh Phúc (3), Thái Nguyên (2), Hòa Bình (2), Kon Tum (2), Điện Biên (2), and Tuyên Quang (2).

Four localities, Ninh Bình, Yên Bái, Bắc Kạn and Cao Bằng, have not recorded any secondary infections for the past 14 days.

Among the new COVID-related deaths, 42 were in HCM City.

The other fatalities were recorded in Bình Dương (5), Tiền Giang (5), Long An (4), Kiên Giang (4), Bạc Liêu (4), Đắk Lắk (3), Tây Ninh (3), An Giang (2), Hà Giang (1), Trà Vinh (1), Thanh Hóa (1), Nghệ An (1), Đồng Nai (1), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1), Đồng Tháp (1), Cần Thơ (1), and Cà Mau (1).

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Việt Nam so far is 22,930 cases, accounting for 2.3 per cent of the total number of infections.

The Ministry of Health also announced a further 10,263 recoveries on Friday, taking the total number of patients given the all-clear to 856,211.

There are currently 3,515 people being treated in intensive care units;14 are on life support (ECMO).

Nearly 97 million vaccine doses have been administered to date, with just over 32.8 million people having received two doses. — VNS