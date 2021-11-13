Nearly 8,500 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday

People in a locked down area in Phú Đô Ward, Nam Từ Liêm District line up, waiting for COVID-19 tests. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

HÀ NỘI — A total of 8,467 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Việt Nam on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 1,018,346.

The Ministry of Health also announced a further 88 deaths, bring total fatalities related to COVID-19 in Việt Nam to 23,018, accounting for 2.3 per cent of total infection.

Out of the new cases, 16 were imported ones while 8,481 are locally transmitted including both community cases and those in quarantine/locked down areas. Among these, 3,940 are detected in the community.

The number of daily cases fell by 495 compared to the previous day.

HCM City again tops the list with 1,240 new infections, followed by Đồng Nai Province with 743, and Bình Dương Province with 631.

The capital city of Hà Nội reported 152 new cases on Saturday.

The other infections were found in Tây Ninh (593), An Giang (547), Đồng Tháp (459), Tiền Giang (356), Sóc Trăng (296), Vĩnh Long (292), Cà Mau (271), Bình Thuận (265), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (224), Khánh Hòa (209), Bình Phước (198), Bạc Liêu (188), Kiên Giang (181), Bình Định (126), Đắk Lắk (126), Trà Vinh (120), Nghệ An (100), Bến Tre (99), Cần Thơ (81), Thái Bình (79), Long An (79), Thừa Thiên Huế (75), Hậu Giang (67), Lâm Đồng (61), Thanh Hóa (30), Hà Giang (57), Ninh Thuận (39), Phú Thọ (39), Đắk Nông (39), Bắc Giang (38), Bắc Ninh (35), Quảng Ngãi (35), Gia Lai (35), Nam Định (31), Quảng Nam (27), Đà Nẵng (26), Hà Tĩnh (24), Hải Dương (21), Điện Biên (20), Phú Yên (17), Quảng Trị (15), Quảng Ninh (13), Hải Phòng (11), Quảng Bình (9), Hưng Yên (7), Hà Nam (5), Vĩnh Phúc (5), Ninh Bình (4), Cao Bằng (4), Thái Nguyên (2), Kon Tum (2), Lào Cai (2) and Sơn La (1).

HCM City reported 38 deaths relating to COVID-19 on Saturday.

The other fatalities were recorded in Bình Dương (8), Tây Ninh (8), An Giang (6), Tiền Giang (5), Bình Thuận (5), Cần Thơ (4), Bạc Lieu (4), Đồng Nai (3), Long An (2), Đồng Tháp (2), Sóc Trăng (2) and Vĩnh Long (1).

The Ministry of Health also announced a further 1,843 recoveries on Friday, taking the total number of patients given the all-clear to 858,054.

There are currently 3,824 people being treated in intensive care units of them, 15 are on life support (ECMO).

More than 97.83 million vaccine doses have been administered to date, with nearly 33.76 million people having received two doses. — VNS