Naval ship rescues sunken fishing boats

Earlier, on November 8, the trawler, with two crew-members on board, captained by Pham Van Su, born in 1980 from Pho Khanh commune, Duc Pho district, Quang Ngai province, was sunk while fishing at sea. Unfortunately, the captain was injured.
At 10:30 p.m. on the same day, while patrolling in the waters about 30 nautical miles off the scene, Ship 268 received a mayday signal from a fishing boat coded BV 92963TS.
Facing the situation, Ship 268 rushed to the scene at 12:30 a.m. on November 9.
Approaching the trawler, the medical team from Ship 268 promptly implemented COVID-19 tests for the troubled fisherman and gave first aid to him. Accordingly, the patient suffered from severe injuries to the right lower abdomen, left ankle, right eye tail.
At 2:20 a.m., the patient's health was stable.
Translated by Quynh Oanh
