Nationwide teleconference on N.A. supervision programs in 2022 held

The event aims to seek consensus on the implementation of the programs, thus improving the efficiency of the legislature's supervisory activities.

In his opening speech, Chairman Hue said next year, the N.A. and its Standing Committee will embark on four thematic supervision programs, including two on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention, and planning work by the N.A., and two others on reception of citizens and settlement of complaints and denunciations, and arrangement of district- and commune-level administrative units by the N.A. Standing Committee.

In order to make supervision effective and efficient, the top legislator asked for synchronous implementation from the central to local level, as well as cross-inspection to find out weaknesses and shortcomings, for the ultimate goal of national development.

Participants at the event later looked into ways to ensure effective, flexible and practical implementation of the programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: VNA