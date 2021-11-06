Nationwide teleconference on N.A. supervision programs in 2022 held

The event aims to seek consensus on the implementation of the programs, thus improving the efficiency of the legislature's supervisory activities.
In his opening speech, Chairman Hue said next year, the N.A. and its Standing Committee will embark on four thematic supervision programs, including two on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention, and planning work by the N.A., and two others on reception of citizens and settlement of complaints and denunciations, and arrangement of district- and commune-level administrative units by the N.A. Standing Committee.
In order to make supervision effective and efficient, the top legislator asked for synchronous implementation from the central to local level, as well as cross-inspection to find out weaknesses and shortcomings, for the ultimate goal of national development.
Participants at the event later looked into ways to ensure effective, flexible and practical implementation of the programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: VNA
- ETSU, North Carolina to meet in 2022
- 136th PSL National Series begins May 13
- NCAA might not sanction Baylor after what happened in Penn State case
- Could Utah deputy athletic director Kyle Brennan be heir apparent to Chris Hill?
- The Latest: OJ Simpson is granted parole in armed robbery
- Austin Aries takes a shot at WWE after Kurt Angle's 'TNA' jab on RAW
- Qatar stadium safety concerns raised by death investigation
- How the NCAA's investigation into Ole Miss trapped Leo Lewis
- Mizzou’s Odom, other SEC coaches gearing up for satellite camps
- With ban lifted, SEC coaches gearing up for satellite camps
- Where to get the kids playing golf in the Lehigh Valley
- Louisville places Rick Pitino, AD on administrative leave
- LEHIGH VALLEY SPORTS CALENDAR
- AP Sources: Owners pass new labor deal, players next
- Why Russell Westbrook and the Thunder put their trust in Sam Presti
- Outdoors calendar of events for Lancaster County, week beginning April 7
- Want to introduce your kids to golf? Here are some places to start in the Lehigh Valley
- Digest (May 16): Guaranteed betting pools set for Preakness weekend
- Mailbag: Ultimate tennis “What If?” questions
- Why SUM is at the center of the U.S. Soccer presidential debate
Nationwide teleconference on N.A. supervision programs in 2022 held have 334 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.