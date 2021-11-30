National domain name ‘.vn’ helps develop local farm produce brands

Grasping the need for digital transformation, the Vietnam Internet Network Information (VNNIC) has coordinated with domain name registrars, and local Departments of Information and Communications to support individuals and businesses in branding, and promoting agricultural products on websites with the domain name '.vn'.

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is the first locality in the country to coordinate with VNNIC and the domain name registrar iNET to carry out a programme on effective online business model transformation with digital services using the national domain name '.vn'. Therefore, dozens of typical products of Dong Thap appear on the Internet through websites with this national domain name. After Dong Thap, Vinh Long, Hau Giang and Lam Dong provinces have implemented a program to put Vietnamese agricultural product brands on websites with the domain name '.vn'.

Nguyen Hong Thang, VNNIC Director, affirmed that transiting from traditional business to online business is an inevitable trend. The presence of brand names on the Internet with the Vietnamese national domain name '.vn' and digital services is the key to helping local businesses and business households build brands for products and services and develop their online business in in a professional, sustainable, reliable manner.

Vietnam’s national domain name '.vn' is listed among 10 country-code domain names with the largest number of registered users in the Asia-Pacific region, and ranked 44th globally.

By the end of November, over 544,200 Internet addresses had been registered with Vietnam's top-level domain (TLD) '.vn', up 5 percent year-on-year.

Source: VNA