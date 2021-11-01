NA Standing Committee opens 52nd sitting

The National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee convened the 52nd session on November 11 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. An overview of the sitting In her opening remarks, Ngan said that the first sitting of 2021 will focus discussions on preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure. Several draft reports on the work of the State President, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and the State Audit of Vietnam during their term of office in 2016-2021 will also be tabled for consideration. The NA Standing Committee is expected to debate a number of proposals, including the change of investment form for several components in the Eastern North-South Expressway project from 2017-2020, the financial settlement solution for the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group when paying for the price subsidy in the product consumption of the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC as committed by the Government. It will also hear Government reports on the enforcement of Item 22, Article 4 of the Law on Public Investment, and make a decision on the administrative boundary adjustment of several commune-level administrative units in Dak Nong,… Read full this story

