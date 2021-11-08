N.A. deputies to meet in-person next week

They are scheduled to look into the implementation of the 2021 socio-economic development plan on November 8, along with the draft socio-economic development plan for 2022.

They will also scrutinise a report on COVID-19 prevention and control, and the realisation of Resolution No.30/2021/QH15 on the first session of the legislature on the day.

Other matters to be tabled for discussion include the implementation of the state budget in 2021, the state budget estimate and the central budget allocation plan for 2022, and the 2022-2024 finance-budget plan that will be further debated on November 9.

The hearing session will then be held for two and a half days. The Ministers of Health; Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs; Planning and Investment; and Education and Training will clear up deputies' questions.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will also appear at the session which will be broadcast live by channels of Vietnam Television, Radio the Voice of Vietnam and the N.A. Television.

The deputies are scheduled to vote on two draft laws and 12 draft resolutions during the week.

The closing session is set to take place on November 13.

Source: VNA