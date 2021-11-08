N.A. Chairman works with leaders of Ninh Thuan province

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Tran Quoc Nam reported at that Ninh Thuan posted a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of 9.45 percent in the first three quarters of 2021, ranking among provinces and cities with the highest growth.
The province's agricultural production witnessed 7.61 percent growth while its state budget revenue reached 85.1 percent of the yearly plan.
Hue said Ninh Thuan's economic growth has ranked among the country's highest group over the past three years while its poverty rate has dropped to over 4 percent and the spiritual and material lives of local people have been improved.
The province has reaped positive results in COVID-19 prevention and control, with more than 90 percent of its adult population being vaccinated and the pandemic has been basically controlled, creating favorable conditions for socio-economic development.
However, the province's economy remains small and the development gap among regions is still large, while local businesses have faced a range of difficulties, he said.
The top legislator urged Ninh Thuan to restructure its agriculture sector in combination with climate change adaptation and application of high technology; make the most of irrigation works, step up farm produce processing and preservation, and provide assistance for fishermen, especially offshore fishing.
He also asked the province to further develop industries, especially energy, processing and manufacturing, supporting industry; speed up the disbursement of public investment and ODA capital; and stimulate domestic consumption.
Source: VNA
- Ninh Thuan to get Southeast Asia’s largest solar power plan
- Man in Ninh Thuan tests positive for novel coronavirus after trip to Malaysia
- Ninh Thuan provides vocational training for rural workers
- Ninh Thuan reports first case of Covid-19
- Southeast Asia’s largest solar power plant to be built in Ninh Thuan
- Ninh Thuận to get Southeast Asia’s largest solar power plan
- Kite surfers crowd beach in Binh Thuan, Vietnam’s COVID-19 epicenter
- Binh Thuan develops concentrated cultivation areas for key crops
- Bac Ninh faces serious craft village pollution
- Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road”
- Quang Ninh General Hospital equipped with GE's 512-slices CT scanner
- Four new Covid-19 patients isolated in Dong Thap Province
- Coronavirus: Obaseki meets religious, traditional leaders, seeks collective action to ward off virus
- HCMC leader calls for fortnight of thrift as Covid-19 fight escalates
- Major firms deploy remote work campaign
- Health officials work at Binh Duong wedding for virus prevention
- Chilcot has lost control says Blair's ex law chief: Former Attorney General blames chairman for letting inquiry drag on and attacks 'feebleness' at the cross examination of witnesses
- Coronavirus | Corporate and industry leaders urged to support daily wagers
- Hanoi, JICA work to accelerate ODA projects
- Coronavirus impact: ICC moves to work-from-home policy for most of its staff
N.A. Chairman works with leaders of Ninh Thuan province have 439 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.