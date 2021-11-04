N.A. Chairman asks for greater attention to fighting negative phenomena in lawmaking

The national teleconference was held to discuss the lawmaking plan of the 15th N.A.
Greater attention should be given to protecting legal and legitimate rights and interests of citizens and businesses, simplifying administrative procedures and improving the business climate, Hue said.
Building synchronous development institutions was one of the three strategic breakthroughs to promote sustainable development set by the Communist Party of Vietnam since its 11th National Congress in 2011, Hue noted, adding that it continued to be a priority during the term of the 13th National Party Congress and the 2021-2030 period.
The N.A. Chairman demanded leaders of all-level organizations and agencies of the political system and N.A. deputies to heighten their awareness of the role and significance of lawmaking, saying that quality must be the top priority in this field.
He stressed the need to tighten discipline and control of the process of revising, amending and building laws, ordinances and resolutions which must be in accordance with regulations.
Source: VNA
- Nigeria losing over N400bn annually from fish imports — Lawmaker
- Top House lawmakers launch investigation into Pentagon redirecting COVID-19 funds
- 'This is about saving lives': PM lashes out at Andy Burnham's lack of 'leadership' as Greater Manchester Mayor refuses to accept Tier Three lockdown rules and haggles for more money - but Lancashire AGREES to the curbs from TOMORROW with '£30m bailout'
- SIDELINING IJAW IN FED APPOINTMENT: Delta–Ijaw monarchs angry, ask FG to address abnormality
- Lawmakers question tech CEOs about content moderation in first post-election hearing
- GOP lawmaker patience runs thin with Trump tactics
- Defense bill moves to formal negotiations with Confederate name fight looming
- Organizer defends going ahead with Hawaii conference attended by lawmakers from California, other states
- 'Don't ever talk to the president that way!' Trump blasts reporter who interrupts him to ask if he will concede - but admits he WILL leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden
- Lawmakers urge FCC to assist in effort to rip out, replace suspect network equipment
- 'Never Trumpers' Admit Trump Has Taken Over GOP, But They're Staying To Fight
- COVID-19 Unlock | Hospitality sector fights back
- The Latest: Hong Kong to close more schools to fight virus
- Trump's 'Death Star' strategy: Forcing a fight over states' electors
- INSECURITY: Soldiers deployed in 33 states but…—Ndume, Chairman of Senate C’ttee on Army
- Inmate Who Fought California Wildfires Now Faces Deportation – ‘I’m Just Asking For A Second Chance’
- ICC chairman Greg Barclay: 'I don't subscribe to the Big-Three concept at all, there's no big three to me'
- Bokhari: How the Trump Administration Is Fighting Big Tech
- French Lawmakers Call for Tough Action on Those Refusing to Assimilate, Fiche S Extremists
- 5 legal tactics environmentalists are using to fight climate change
N.A. Chairman asks for greater attention to fighting negative phenomena in lawmaking have 441 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.