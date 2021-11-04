N.A. Chairman asks for greater attention to fighting negative phenomena in lawmaking

The national teleconference was held to discuss the lawmaking plan of the 15th N.A.

Greater attention should be given to protecting legal and legitimate rights and interests of citizens and businesses, simplifying administrative procedures and improving the business climate, Hue said.

Building synchronous development institutions was one of the three strategic breakthroughs to promote sustainable development set by the Communist Party of Vietnam since its 11th National Congress in 2011, Hue noted, adding that it continued to be a priority during the term of the 13th National Party Congress and the 2021-2030 period.

The N.A. Chairman demanded leaders of all-level organizations and agencies of the political system and N.A. deputies to heighten their awareness of the role and significance of lawmaking, saying that quality must be the top priority in this field.

He stressed the need to tighten discipline and control of the process of revising, amending and building laws, ordinances and resolutions which must be in accordance with regulations.

